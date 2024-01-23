Bombay High Court: Landlord Can't Be Booked If Tenant Runs Brothel | PTI

A landlord cannot be booked under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Acts merely because the person's premises were used as a brothel by tenants, ruled the Bombay High Court. It also observed that merely because the landlord failed to inform the local police about the execution of the registered leave and licence agreement will not help the prosecution as this does not constitute an offence under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act.

On January 17 this year, Justice MS Karnik discharged one Mahesh Andhale from a case registered against him after a couple was arrested for allegedly running a brothel from his premises in 2019. The HC was hearing Andhale's plea, challenging sessions court 2021 order rejecting his discharge plea.

Details of case

As per the police case, one Biren and his wife in 2019 allegedly trafficked a 16-year-old Bangladeshi girl and ran a brothel from Andhale's premises taken on rent. In June 2018, a leave and license agreement was signed between both the parties for 11 months. However, Biren defaulted on rent payment in September and October and stopped responding to Andhale’s calls. Meanwhile, neighbours informed him that some young men would visit his premises at regular intervals. Andhale then terminated the agreement and asked the couple to vacate the premises in November 2018, said his Advocates AR Avachat, Siddhant Deshpande and Vijay Babar.

State advocate AR Patil opposed the plea, contending that Andhale was equally responsible since he rented the premises and that he also failed to inform the police about the same. Advocate Hrishikesh Shinde, appearing for the teen girl, submitted that she had given her statement to the police, which does not incriminate the landlord.

The court noted that there is nothing to indicate that Andhale had knowledge that the premises was intended to be used as a brothel. “Merely because the applicant’s premises was in occupation of the co-accused, who were indulging in the activities which constitute the aforesaid offence, will not be sufficient to proceed against the applicant,” Justice Karnik remarked.