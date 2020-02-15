Bombay High Court justice Satyaranjan Dharmadhikari resigns in open court

"I was there in the court room which was, as usual, jam-packed with lawyers seeking urgent hearing and mentioning of matters. However, Justice Dharmadhikari refused to take up any matter and said he had demitted office," said an advocate, who was present in the courtroom.

"Initially, we thought he had said so in a lighter vein, but he later confirmed that he would not be sitting (in court) from Monday onwards," the advocate added.

Justice Dharmadhikari, who is known for his hold over Constitutional matters and his witty remarks, did not specify why he had resigned, especially when he was in line to be elevated as the Chief Justice of a High Court. However, he later said he had resigned owing to some "personal" reasons.

Appointed in November 2003 as a judge of the High Court, Justice Dharmadhikari -- son of a former acting chief justice of the Bombay High Court -- has completed nearly 17 years of service.

In his long career, Justice Dharmadhikari passed several landmark orders. His verdict on allowing release of the film ‘Udta Punjab’ was applauded, especially because of the strictures he passed against the Central Board of Film Certification.

He has also been critical of the CBI and the State appointed-SIT which are probing the killings of rationalists Narendra Dabholkar and Govind Pansare.

Justice Dharmadhikari was not available for comment.