 Bombay High Court Issues Split Verdict On Pleas Challenging IT Act's Amendment
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiBombay High Court Issues Split Verdict On Pleas Challenging IT Act's Amendment

Bombay High Court Issues Split Verdict On Pleas Challenging IT Act's Amendment

The matter has been referred to Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya, who will, in turn, assign the matter to a third judge for further consideration.

Urvi MahajaniUpdated: Wednesday, January 31, 2024, 04:58 PM IST
article-image
Bombay High Court | File

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday delivered a split verdict in the pleas challenging the amendment to the IT Act. Justice Gautam Patel delivered a ruling in favour of the petitioners, while Justice Neela Gokhale ruled against it.

Read Also
Bombay High Court Orders Police To Preserve CCTV Footage Of Communal Clashes In Malvani During Ram...
article-image

The matter has been referred to Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya, who will, in turn, assign the matter to a third judge for further consideration. Furthermore, the Centre's statement not to notify Fact Check Unit will continue for 10 more day. 

This is a developing story.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bombay High Court Issues Split Verdict On Pleas Challenging IT Act's Amendment

Bombay High Court Issues Split Verdict On Pleas Challenging IT Act's Amendment

Mumbai Viral Video: 2 BHK Built In A 323 Sq Ft Kandivali Apartment For ₹75 Lakh Stuns Netizens

Mumbai Viral Video: 2 BHK Built In A 323 Sq Ft Kandivali Apartment For ₹75 Lakh Stuns Netizens

Mumbai: MLC Satyajeet Tambe Urges Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav For Integrated Transport...

Mumbai: MLC Satyajeet Tambe Urges Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav For Integrated Transport...

Navi Mumbai: NMMT Bus Driver Suspended After His Video Using Mobile Phone While Driving Goes Viral

Navi Mumbai: NMMT Bus Driver Suspended After His Video Using Mobile Phone While Driving Goes Viral

CBI Arrests 3 Including 2 Govt Officials In Connection With ₹8 Lakh Bribery Case

CBI Arrests 3 Including 2 Govt Officials In Connection With ₹8 Lakh Bribery Case