Bombay High Court Issues Split Verdict On Pleas Challenging IT Act's Amendment

Bombay High Court | File

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday delivered a split verdict in the pleas challenging the amendment to the IT Act. Justice Gautam Patel delivered a ruling in favour of the petitioners, while Justice Neela Gokhale ruled against it.

The matter has been referred to Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya, who will, in turn, assign the matter to a third judge for further consideration. Furthermore, the Centre's statement not to notify Fact Check Unit will continue for 10 more day.

This is a developing story.