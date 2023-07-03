Bombay High Court Grants Exemption To Foreign Institutional Investors In Capital Gains Tax

Bombay High Court | Wikimedia Commons

The Bombay High Court has granted exemption to Foreign Institutional Investors (FII) in the matter of capital gains from alienation of any property taxable in Singapore. The HC was hearing an appeal filed by the Commissioner of Income Tax, challenging the 2017 order of the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal in favour of M/s Citicorp Investment Bank (Singapore) Ltd for taxing capital gains of the firm in Singapore.

A division bench of Justices KR Shriram and Firdosh Pooniwalla, recently observed, “The Singapore authorities have certified that the capital gain would be brought to tax without reference to the amount remitted or received there. The assessing officer(AO) could not have come to a conclusion otherwise.”

Citicorp says they have FII debt segment with SEBI

According to Citicorp, a tax resident of Singapore, it’s an FII in debt segment with the Securities and Exchange Board of India. It filed its return on September 30, 2009, declaring total income of nearly Rs34 crore. In its return, it declared a capital gain of nearly Rs 86.62 crore on the sale of debt instruments and claimed exemption under Article 13(4) of the India-Singapore Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement (DTAA). During the assessment, the assessee was asked to explain as to how the provisions of Article 24 of DTAA stood complied in order to claim capital gain exemption in India.

Company says its is liable to pay tax in Singapore

The company contended that being an FII, it was liable to tax in Singapore on its worldwide income. Even the Singapore Revenue Authority has confirmed the taxation on the company. As per Article 13 (4) of DTAA, if the company is offering its worldwide income for taxation in Singapore then remittance of such income to Singapore has no relevance for the purpose of claiming benefit under the DTAA. The AO, however, rejected the certificate.

Read Also Bombay High Court Passes Order In Absence Of Parties

Singapore authorities confirm company liable to pay tax in the Southeast Asian country

Senior advocate PJ Pardiwalla, appearing for Citicorp, contended that the limitations of relief under Article 24 of the DTAA would only arise when the entire capital gain is taxed in Singapore on the remitted amount and not the entire amount. Since the Singapore authorities have also certified that under the Singapore Laws, the income derived by the assessee from buying or selling Indian Debt Securities would be considered under Singapore tax law as accruing in or derived from Singapore, such income would be brought to tax in Singapore.