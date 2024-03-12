Bombay High Court Grants Bail To Man Who Stabbed Friend At His Bachelor’s Party

Bombay High Court | PTI

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court has granted bail to a 23-year-old man who allegedly, under the influence of liquor, stabbed his friend after a heated discussion during his bachelor party. The court noted that prima facie it appeared to be a case of a culpable homicide not amounting to murder. Also, the fact that the accused, Arjun Yadav, did not have any criminal antecedents and that the trial will not be concluded in near future.

The HC was hearing a bail plea filed by Arjun. According to the prosecution, on April 7, 2022, Arjun threw a party for his friends at their insistence since his marriage had been arranged. During the party, the deceased Shivam Yadav, allegedly abused Arjun and there was a heated exchange between the two. In the heat of the moment, Arjun allegedly stabbed Shivam which resulted in his death.

An FIR was filed the next day at Chakan Police Station in Pune for murder. The investigation revealed that the deceased died due to “hemorrhagic shock from a penetrating heart injury.”

Arjun’s advocate Sana Raees Khan submitted that at the party, the friend consumed liquor and amidst heated exchanges and insults, Arjun stabbed Shivam. This would not fall within the definition of “murder” but would attract Section 304 Part II of the Indian Penal Code, which is culpable homicide not amounting to murder. Section 304 provides a maximum punishment of ten years, while Yadav has already spent two years in jail, Khan added.

She said that the act was carried out in a fit of rage and argued that this was a case of grave and sudden provocation, rather than a premeditated murder. While opposing the bail plea, Additional Public Prosecutor AA Palkar, conceded that Arjun had no intention to kill his friend at the party that night.

Justice Prithviraj Chavan noted that statements of Arjun’s friends, who were present at the party, indicate that it was not a case of premeditated murder. “Considering the merits and demerits of the case, prima facie, it appears to be a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder. Therefore, considering (Arjun) Yadav's young age, lack of criminal history, and the fact that the trial will not conclude soon, there is no purpose in continuing his pretrial detention,” Justice Chavan said on March 7.