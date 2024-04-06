Bombay High Court Gets Its Refurbished Day Care Facility

Bombay High Court | PTI

Mumbai: More than six years after being set up, the Chief Justice (CJ) of the Bombay High Court DK Upadhyaya inaugurated the renovated day care centre, situated on the ground floor of the Central Telegraph Office (CTO) building, across the HC building in Churchgate. The facility is available for advocates and staff members on payment of nominal fees, according to a high court staff member.

The daycare centre is airconditioned and has a well-equipped kitchen, along with soft toys, a bunk bed, tables and a play area. The daycare facility will be available from 10am to 5.30pm, and there will be one nanny and an aaya to look after the kids. Additionally, CCTVs have been installed on the premises, keeping children’s security in mind.

In November 2017, the HC, reeling under space constraints, had requested the Maharashtra government to provide space in the CTO building. The building’s ground floor was then given to the HC and one room was converted into a daycare centre, which was inaugurated by the then CJ Manjula Chelur. However, it became non-functional in 2020 owing to the Covid pandemic, and at some point of time was converted to store original court documents.

PIL citing lack of facilities

While hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) petition highlighting the lack of basic facilities, including daycare and a room for nursing mothers in state family courts, it came to the fore that the HC, with a large women workforce, did not have a crèche. As a result, advocates returning from maternity leave often faced difficulty when their cases would not come up for hearing till evening.

Senior Advocate SR Nargolkar, arguing on behalf of the HC administration in the PIL, said he was glad that the facility has been reinstated as it helps women advocates return to work after maternity leave. An Advocate Association of Western India member, Uday Warunjikar, said that due to unawareness, there were not many takers, leading to assumptions that it was not required. Now that it has been restarted, there should be good publicity, so that the advocates and the staff can take advantage of it, Warunjikar added.