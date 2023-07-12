Bombay High Court Expressed Displeasure Over Palghar Cops Shoddy Probe Into Death Of City Man

Bombay High Court | PTI

The High Court on Tuesday expressed displeasure after the Crime Branch, Palghar, recorded a widow’s statement that her husband died by suicide, despite her claims that he was murdered. A division bench of Justices Revati Mohite-Dere and Gauri Godse, last week, had rapped the police for a shoddy investigation into the death of Munnidevi Yadav’s husband who was found hanging in Boisar on November 3 last year. The bench had then directed the police to record her statement afresh.

Counsel for woman conended that she maintained that her husband was killed

On Tuesday, the court was informed that the police had recorded Yadav’s statement and a first information report (FIR) was registered against unknown persons for abetment to suicide. Her advocate Ashish Dubey contended that she repeatedly said that her husband was murdered.

Bench's observations

To this the bench remarked that the police had made up its mind that it was not a murder. “You should’ve recorded her statement as she says…You have made up your mind it is not murder. How will you investigate the matter?" the bench asked. “If he had committed suicide, he would have left a suicide note.”

Probe transferred from police to crime branch

Earlier, the probe was transferred from Boisar police to the Crime Branch. Public prosecutor Vitthal Konde-Deshmukh said that the police will record her supplementary statement in the presence of the assistant commissioner of police. Also, her statement would be videographed, said the prosecutor.

Konde-Deshmukh submitted the investigation officer’s apology for not complying with HC’s order. HC will decide in it next week.