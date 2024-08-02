Bombay High Court Dismisses Plea To Quash FIR Against In-Laws, Citing Ill-Treatment Against Daughter In-Law

Mumbai: 'Wanting To Talk To A Girl Is Not Sexual Harassment', Says Court; Acquits Man In POCSO Case | FPJ

The Bombay High Court recently dismissed an application by a Chembur resident and his three sisters to quash an FIR filed against them by Megha Hardik Shah (31), wife of the man. The court, presided over by Justice A. Gadkari and Dr. Neela Gokhale, deemed the act of compelling Megha to prove the cleanliness of her house on a WhatsApp chat group a peculiar and sadistic form of ill-treatment. This allegation alone, the court noted, was sufficient to cause Megha to fear for her life and well-being at the hands of the petitioners.

Megha married Hardik Prakash Shah in December 2021 and moved into his residence at Building No. 107, Shri Om Shanti Kunj Co-op Society,

Tilak Nagar, Chembur. She lived there with her husband and father-in-law, Prakash Bhagwanji Shah. Hardik's three sisters, Kajal Apurva Shah of Rama Residency in Vileparle, Swati Jigar Shah of Humlog CHS in Chembur, and Komal Kumarpal Shah of Parijatak CHS in Mulund, allegedly interfered in their household affairs despite living separately. In her complaint, Megha detailed that shortly after her marriage, Kajal, Swati, and Komal insisted that Hardik dismiss their house help, compelling Megha to take on all household chores. They created a WhatsApp group to criticize Megha and subjected her to mental harassment, including dictating daily menus for her to prepare.

"On October 10, 2022, at 10:30 PM, Kajal called Megha and verbally abused her about cleaning the house. Her husband joined in, snatched her phone, and deleted the call record. He abused and pushed her. The next day, all three sisters-in-law came to her house, used filthy language, and demanded that she leave. Megha's father-in-law joined the abuse, and they all demanded gifts from her parents. They eventually quarreled with her and drove her out," the complaint alleges.

Hardik’s advocate argued that the case was a misuse of Section 498-A of the IPC, claiming it was a matrimonial dispute which was being given a criminal twist. The advocate alleged that Megha had influenced the police and threatened to implicate them in false criminal cases. He also accused her of trying to extort money by demanding monthly maintenance.

After reviewing the evidence, the court concluded that the allegations in the FIR prima facie disclosed the commissioning of the alleged offences. Consequently, the court refused to quash the FIR and the subsequent criminal proceedings and dismissed the petition.