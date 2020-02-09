Bombay High Court comes to aid of BJP MP

In a relief to the BJP parliamentarian from Akola, the Bombay High Court recently dismissed a petition seeking his disqualification for failing to disclose his expenses on using a helicopter for Gopinath Munde and for publishing advertisements of the then PM candidate Narendra Modi. The HC has accordingly imposed costs of Rs 25,000 on the petitioner, a villager, for “wasting” its time.

A division bench of Justices Ravindra Ghuge and Shriram Modak dismissed the plea filed by Shrikrishna Adbol, a villager from Hingni, Akola and has ordered him to pay Rs 25,000 costs to veterinary hospital, Nagpur.

Adbol had petitioned the bench challenging the orders of Election Commission, which dismissed his complaint filed against sitting MP Sanjay Dhotre.

In his complaint, Adbol alleged that Dhotre did not disclose the expenses pertaining to his political campaigns for the 2014 Lok Sabha poll.