Bombay High Court Asks State To Give Details Of Measures Taken To Make Footpaths Accessible To Differently-Abled

Bombay High Court | PTI

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday directed the State Government to file an affidavit detailing the steps taken to provide easy access for differently-abled persons on the footpaths in the city of Mumbai.

The court was informed that the state had constituted a State Advisory Board to look into the issues faced by the differently-abled persons.

Court had taken suo moto cognisance of issue

"The (advisory) board is constituted, accordingly, we call upon the AGP (additional government pleader) to file an affidavit by the state advisory board by a high-level officer which shall contain details of steps taken for providing easy access to the disabled on footpaths in the city of Mumbai," a bench of Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya and Justice Aruf Doctor said.

The court had taken suo moto (on its own) cognisance of the issue after it received an email from wheelchair-bound Karan Shah, 25, highlighting the inaccessibility of footpaths, by people similarly placed as him, due to closely placed bollards.

The deadline is ending on March 7

BMC counsel Anil Singh informed the court that the civic body is in the process of rectifying the distance between the bollards on footpaths to make it easily accessible to differently-abled persons. The HC had granted three months’ time to rectify the discrepancies related to bollards on footpaths. "The deadline is ending on March 7, and work is currently in progress," Singh added.

State advocate Poornima Kanyharia informed the bench that the State Advisory Board has been established under Section 71 of the Right of Persons With Disability Act 2016.

The bench, hence, sought details about the steps taken by the advisory board to provide easy access for disabled persons on the footpaths of Mumbai.

On Wednesday, the bench tagged a petition concerning the issue of accessibility to bus stops, bus terminals and other such places for persons with disability, along with the suo motu petition.

The high court also asked the counsels appearing for the Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) and Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) to seek instructions over the removal of bollards on the roads within their respective jurisdictions. The HC has kept the matter for hearing after two weeks.