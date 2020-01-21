Bombay High Court advocates read Preamble to protest against CAA, NRC

They, later on, said no one can divide the country and its citizens on the basis of religion. They further termed the CAA to be 'constitutionally' wrong.

Speaking about the protests, Advocate Ashraf Shaikh said, “The preamble of the Constitution is the most important part and it cannot be amended. It speaks about equality, secularism and justice for India. We gathered today to read the same and to show our concern on this issue.”

“The protest was to support crores of people across India that our Constitution makes our country a secular and a democratic republic. I believe, CAA and NRC is a lethal combination, as the amendment to it excludes one particular community. It is discriminatory,” said Advocate Mubin Solkar.