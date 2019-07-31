Dr Payal Tadvi Case: Bombay High Court adjourns hearing on bail plea of three accused doctors

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Tuesday adjourned for one week, the hearing on the bail applications filed by the three women doctors, accused of abetting the suicide of their junior colleague Dr Payal Tadvi of the BYL Nair Hospital.

A bench of Justice Dama Naidu adjourned the hearing on a request made by the advocate representing the trio – Dr Hema Ahuja, Dr Bhakti Mehere and Dr Ankita Khandelwal.

On an earlier hearing, Justice Naidu had ordered video-recording of the court proceedings of the bail hearing. This was ordered in response to a plea filed by Dr Tadvi’s family through their counsel Gunratan Sadavrate. The video-recording was ordered under the provisions of Scheduled Caste Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

When the matter was called on for hearing on Tuesday, the bench was informed that all the arrangements are in place for video-recording the proceedings. However, the counsel appearing for the trio sought time citing the voluminous charge sheet which runs into over 1,200 pages.

The counsel said that since the entire charge sheet was in Marathi language, he required additional time to translate it to understand and make submissions. Accordingly, the matter was adjourned till next week.