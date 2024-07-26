Bombay High Chief Justice Bans Single Use Plastic Bottles And Bags In HC Premises |

Single use plastic bottles and bags have been banned in High Court premises with immediate effect.

The Registrar General of the High Court issued a circular to the effect on Thursday following directions from Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya.

“All the Staff Members. Advocates, all Bar Associations, Litigants and canteen owners are hereby informed that as per directions of the Hon'ble the Chief Justice the single use plastic bottles and bags are banned in High Court premises with immediate effect,” the circular read.

It warns that “violations of the directions will be viewed seriously”.