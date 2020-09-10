Bombay HC urges Uddhav Thackeray to open up Mumbai local trains for advocates

A few days ago, angry protesters in Virar station demanded trains be re-started as office-goers struggled to reach their workplaces.

This protest comes after a month when commuters had protested at Nalasopara railway station demanding local trains. On July 22, thousands of commuters had got onto the railway tracks, damaged railway property, and were demanding trains. They had also protested against the lack of adequate state transport buses.

It has been more than five months since local trains have been suspended for the general public since the lockdown on March 22. As of now only essential services staff, state and Central government employees are allowed to travel by the trains. Those working in private firms cannot use the trains.