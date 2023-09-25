 Bombay HC To Hear Fresh Plea Challenging Renaming Of Aurangabad, Osmanabad Districts & Revenue Areas; Case Listed On Sept 29
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiBombay HC To Hear Fresh Plea Challenging Renaming Of Aurangabad, Osmanabad Districts & Revenue Areas; Case Listed On Sept 29

Bombay HC To Hear Fresh Plea Challenging Renaming Of Aurangabad, Osmanabad Districts & Revenue Areas; Case Listed On Sept 29

Earlier, a plea was withdrawn as the Maharashtra government said it had not issued final notifications for their renaming.

Urvi MahajaniUpdated: Monday, September 25, 2023, 02:07 PM IST
article-image
Bombay HC To Hear Fresh Plea Challenging Renaming Of Aurangabad, Osmanabad Districts & Revenue Areas; Case Listed On Sept 29 | Representational Image

Mumbai: Bombay High Court has agreed to hear a fresh petition challenging the renaming of Aurangabad, Osmanabad districts, revenue areas. The hearing for the same has been scheduled on September 29. Earlier, a plea was withdrawn as the Maharashtra government said it had not issued final notifications for their renaming.

This is a breaking news. More details are awaited.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

FPJ's Eco Ganesha 2023 Day 1: Check Out Participants Featured In Free Press Journal Newspaper

FPJ's Eco Ganesha 2023 Day 1: Check Out Participants Featured In Free Press Journal Newspaper

Navi Mumbai: 13,495 Ganpati Idols Immersed On 5th Day Of Ganesh Chaturthi In PMC Area

Navi Mumbai: 13,495 Ganpati Idols Immersed On 5th Day Of Ganesh Chaturthi In PMC Area

Bombay HC To Hear Fresh Plea Challenging Renaming Of Aurangabad, Osmanabad Districts & Revenue...

Bombay HC To Hear Fresh Plea Challenging Renaming Of Aurangabad, Osmanabad Districts & Revenue...

Navi Mumbai: NMMC Commissioner Rajesh Narvekar Joins Ganesh Idol Immersion At Vashi (See Pics)

Navi Mumbai: NMMC Commissioner Rajesh Narvekar Joins Ganesh Idol Immersion At Vashi (See Pics)

Navi Mumbai: Raigad Zilla Parishad Urdu School In Wadghar Holds 'Plastic Free' Campaign

Navi Mumbai: Raigad Zilla Parishad Urdu School In Wadghar Holds 'Plastic Free' Campaign