Bombay HC To Hear Fresh Plea Challenging Renaming Of Aurangabad, Osmanabad Districts & Revenue Areas; Case Listed On Sept 29 | Representational Image

Mumbai: Bombay High Court has agreed to hear a fresh petition challenging the renaming of Aurangabad, Osmanabad districts, revenue areas. The hearing for the same has been scheduled on September 29. Earlier, a plea was withdrawn as the Maharashtra government said it had not issued final notifications for their renaming.

This is a breaking news. More details are awaited.

