Bombay HC to govt: Why Govt is not maintaining roads in Aarey?

Bombay HC | Representative Image

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Thursday questioned the Maharashtra government as to why it was not maintaining the internal roads of Aarey Milk Colony in suburban Goregaon and ensuring that they are motorable.

A division bench of Acting Chief Justice (ACJ) Sanjay Gangapurwala and Justice Santosh Chapalgaonkar was hearing a contempt petition filed by advocate Ruju Thakker regarding wilful non-compliance by municipal corporations with the 2018 court judgment in a PIL on fixing roads. Also, a petition was filed by an Aarey resident, Binod Agarwal, praying that the authorities be directed to repair the internal roads.

The bench questioned why the State Government is not maintaining Aarey's internal roads. “What steps you have taken to make them motorable?” asked ACJ Justice Gangapurwala.

The Aarey resident urged the High Court that the BMC be directed to take over the pothole-ridden internal roads for better repair and maintenance. His plea stated that in 2014 the main roads connecting Western Express Highway to Marol Check Naka were taken over by BMC in the public interest.

He said that he daily commutes from Mayur Nagar to Aarey Market which leads to WEH and Windsor gate to Filterpada road which leads to Eastern Express Highway. “The road is in a very poor condition so much so that in the rainy season, it becomes a mini pond,” read his plea. Also, since 2019 some road stretches were repaired before monsoon but there has not been any permanent solution as most remain carpeted by potholes.

An affidavit was filed on September 28 by the Aarey Dairy CEO Ravindra Pawar contending that the roads are 70-year-old and have become weak due to heavy rains and traffic. The funds for maintaining the roads are very meagre and with that reconstruction work of internal roads is out of question. The repairs are carried out before and after the rainy season by filling potholes, added the affidavit.

Government pleader Milind More said he will take instructions and file an affidavit.

The HC has kept the matter for hearing on January 11 after extending the time for all corporations to file compliance reports.