Bombay HC To Decide Who Will Probe FIR In Jai Bhim Nagar Demolition Violence; Orders Submission Of Additional CPs List

Bombay High Court | File pic

Mumbai: The Bombay high Court will decide on Friday who will probe the FIR registered in the violence that erupted in the aftermath of demolition of 650 tenements at Jai Bhim Nagar in Powai in the middle of a raging monsoon in June.

The court has asked the State to give a list of additional commissioners of police in the city while hearing a plea by 28 homeless slum dwellers seeking compensation and prosecution of civic officials for the demolition.

The HC was informed on Wednesday that the probe had been transferred from the Powai police station to Sakinaka police station, following which it has asked the senior police inspector of Sakinaka police station to remain present in court.

On Thursday, public prosecutor Hiten Venegaonkar informed a bench of Justice Revati Mohite-Dere and Manjusha Deshpande that considering that the residents of the Jai Bhim Nagar had made allegations against the Powai police, the Assistant Commissioner of Police decided to transfer the probe to Sakinaka police station from Powai police station.

The senior PI of Sakinaka police station was present in the court with the relevant documents, which were shown to the court. Venegaonkar submitted that it's not necessary that every time the allegations against police are true. The residents made allegations against the Powai police and on the same day they filed a petition in the HC, without giving any time to the senior officers to look into the allegations.

The prosecutor had clarified on Wednesday that the Deputy Commissioner of Police had not ordered the demolition of the hutments. The BMC had sought police protection for the demolition drive, and accordingly the same was provided.

Petitioners’ advocate Subhash Jha, however, said that the Powai police station and Sakinaka police stations were neighbouring police stations and have the same DCP. Jha urged the court to transfer the probe to the State Crime Investigation Department or set up a Special Investigation Team. The probe should be monitored by the court, he urged.

After a lengthy hearing, the HC asked for names of Additional CPs and said it will pass the order on Friday.

The demolition drive came under severe criticism as the State government has issued a circular on June 29 which restrained the authorities from demolishing unauthorised structures, slums and encroachments on government, semi-government and private lands during the monsoon period from June 1 to September 30.

Read Also Bombay HC Orders Senior Sakinaka Police Inspector To Appear In Court Over Jai Bhim Nagar Demolition...

The plea filed by the slum dwellers, predominantly Scheduled Castes, claimed they have been living in the area for over 30 years, and have the necessary legal documents such as Aadhaar card, ration card, electricity bills, and gas connections to support their claim. They have alleged that a prominent developer has acquired the land and has allegedly manipulated the situation and managed to secure an eviction notice from the BMC. They refused to vacate their premises as they were being offered alternate accommodation in Mahatma Phule Nagar in Kalina.