Bombay HC Takes Suo Motu Cognisance Of Nagpur Airport Closure

The Nagour bench of the Bombay High Court has taken suo motu (on its own) cognisance of the closure of the Nagpur Airport every day for eight hours since March 2024.

A division bench of Justices Nitin Sambre and Abhay Mantri on August 2 said closure of the airport for such long hours was causing hardship and inconvenience to passengers. The bench referred to media reports that said since March 2024 till date there was hardly any repairing activity carried out at the airport.

Due to closure of the Airport, the travellers of the Central India are facing hardship and inconvenience, the court said. “Considering the geographical location of the Nagpur City, being the centre of the country, the operation of the Airport is for the convenience of the people residing in Central India,” the bench said.

The HC has issued notices to the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation, Airport Authority of India, Maharashtra government's department of Civil Aviation, the Maharashtra Airport Development Company, and the Multi Modal International Cargo Hub and Airport at Nagpur (MIHAN).

The HC has kept the matter for hearing on August 14 and called for replies from the respondents.