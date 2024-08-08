 Bombay HC Takes Suo Motu Cognisance Of Nagpur Airport Closure
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiBombay HC Takes Suo Motu Cognisance Of Nagpur Airport Closure

Bombay HC Takes Suo Motu Cognisance Of Nagpur Airport Closure

The HC has kept the matter for hearing on August 14 and called for replies from the respondents.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, August 08, 2024, 04:52 AM IST
article-image
Bombay High Court | File pic

The Nagour bench of the Bombay High Court has taken suo motu (on its own) cognisance of the closure of the Nagpur Airport every day for eight hours since March 2024.

A division bench of Justices Nitin Sambre and Abhay Mantri on August 2 said closure of the airport for such long hours was causing hardship and inconvenience to passengers. The bench referred to media reports that said since March 2024 till date there was hardly any repairing activity carried out at the airport.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Uddhav Thackeray Hints At Chief Ministerial Ambitions After Meeting With Congress Leaders In Delhi
Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Uddhav Thackeray Hints At Chief Ministerial Ambitions After Meeting With Congress Leaders In Delhi
Mumbai: Court Dismisses Culpable Homicide Plea Against Lilavati Trust And Bank Executives In Founder Kishore Mehta’s Death
Mumbai: Court Dismisses Culpable Homicide Plea Against Lilavati Trust And Bank Executives In Founder Kishore Mehta’s Death
Thane: 38-Year-Old Man Dies From Injuries After Explosion At Badlapur Chemical Company; Case Filed Against Owner
Thane: 38-Year-Old Man Dies From Injuries After Explosion At Badlapur Chemical Company; Case Filed Against Owner
Mumbai: Citizens Launch Mass Movement To Revive Declining BEST Bus Service Amid Fleet Reduction And Service Issues
Mumbai: Citizens Launch Mass Movement To Revive Declining BEST Bus Service Amid Fleet Reduction And Service Issues
Read Also
Supreme Court Asks Bombay High Court To Conduct Performance Audit Of Slums Act
article-image

Due to closure of the Airport, the travellers of the Central India are facing hardship and inconvenience, the court said. “Considering the geographical location of the Nagpur City, being the centre of the country, the operation of the Airport is for the convenience of the people residing in Central India,” the bench said.

Read Also
Bombay HC Grants Bail To 5 Accused In 2018 Nallasopara Arms Haul And Sunburn Festival Conspiracy...
article-image

The HC has issued notices to the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation, Airport Authority of India, Maharashtra government's department of Civil Aviation, the Maharashtra Airport Development Company, and the Multi Modal International Cargo Hub and Airport at Nagpur (MIHAN).

The HC has kept the matter for hearing on August 14 and called for replies from the respondents. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Yodha Karmyogi: Eknath Shinde’ Book Launched, Featuring His Life & Political Journey

Yodha Karmyogi: Eknath Shinde’ Book Launched, Featuring His Life & Political Journey

Bombay HC Takes Suo Motu Cognisance Of Nagpur Airport Closure

Bombay HC Takes Suo Motu Cognisance Of Nagpur Airport Closure

Mumbai: Non-Bailable Warrant Issued Against BJP MLA Nitesh Rane In Defamation Case Filed By Sanjay...

Mumbai: Non-Bailable Warrant Issued Against BJP MLA Nitesh Rane In Defamation Case Filed By Sanjay...

MVA Leaders Meet In Delhi Ahead Of State Assembly Elections, Rally Planned For August 16

MVA Leaders Meet In Delhi Ahead Of State Assembly Elections, Rally Planned For August 16

Navi Mumbai: Ward Boy Killed After Speeding Car Rams Into Him At Mumbai-Pune Expressway

Navi Mumbai: Ward Boy Killed After Speeding Car Rams Into Him At Mumbai-Pune Expressway