Bombay HC Takes Suo Motu Cognisance Of Garbage On Seashore In Mumbai

Bombay HC | File

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court has taken suo motu (on its own) cognizance of the garbage pollution on the seashore in Mumbai, on account of microplastics, which is not only causing damage to marine life but also to humans.

The court took cognisance based on a news report highlighting the presence of micro polythene in fish. The news report was based on a study conducted by the Central Institute of Fisheries Research.

“We are taking cognisance of the matter based on the newspaper report,” a bench of Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya and Justice Milind Sathaye said.

CJ Upadhyay said that the report is based on a study conducted by Central Institute of Fisheries Research and it has horrifying observations. “The report is based on a study conducted by the Central Institute of Fisheries Research… As per the report, micro polythene is found in the intestine of fishes, which are in turn being consumed by people,” CJ Upadhyaya said.

The court also pointed out that it had taken note of another report, which studied the impact of garbage in the sea during floods. “The study stated that in case of sudden flood in the sea, the garbage has created a hurdle in the national gradient of the sea... It will take more time for flood water to recede in sea level,” the CJ added.

Emphasising that Mumbai is primarily a coastal belt, it could cause damage to the residents. “That might cause severe damage to residents here. I don’t know what will remain of Nariman Point,” the CJ stressed.

The CJ added: “See the report, it is horrifying. It is not only causing danger to marine life, but also to humans also.”

The bench expressed that it would seek assistance from the State Pollution Control Board, Central Government through the Department of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, and the Central Institute of Fisheries Research, Mumbai.

State Advocate General Birendra Saraf said he would assist in every way. “We (State) will gather our departments,” he said.

The court also lamented that the microplastic ends up in the sea, despite a ban on use of single use plastic. “The microplastics ultimately go through drains to the sea. There are bans on plastic, but they are ineffective,” the CJ said.

Agreeing, Saraf, there are days in Mumbai, where the sea gives it back to the city and all the garbage is thrown back on the seafront.