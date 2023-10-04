 Bombay HC Takes Action to Provide Accessible Toilets To Orthopaedically Disabled Individuals
Bombay HC Takes Action to Provide Accessible Toilets To Orthopaedically Disabled Individuals

The Court was hearing a petition from 2021 seeking necessary infrastructure, equipment and facilities to be made available to orthopaedically disabled persons.

Updated: Wednesday, October 04, 2023, 09:07 PM IST
Bombay High Court | File pic

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court recently asked its registry to prepare an appropriate proposal to create a toilet or washroom in the court building for orthopaedically disabled persons.

A division bench of Justices SB Shukre and Firdosh Pooniwalla directed the High Court administration to prepare a proposal to convert one of washrooms in the court into one that is fit for orthopaedically challenged persons while hearing a plea by Maharashtra Rajya Apang Karmachari Sanstha.

The Court was hearing a petition from 2021 seeking necessary infrastructure, equipment and facilities to be made available to orthopaedically disabled persons.

The Court was informed that orthopaedically disabled persons who are using wheelchairs had difficulty when they visited government offices and court buildings including the High Court Building because of lack of toilet or washroom.

The HC has requested the registry to consider this issue appropriately and as soon as possible.

