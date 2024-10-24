Bombay HC Stays GR Revoking Allotment Of 116 Acres Of Charkop Industrial Land

Bombay HC | File Image

The Bombay High Court has granted an interim stay on the implementation of October 8 GR issued by the Maharashtra Government as a result of which the allotment of lands admeasuring 116 acres 20 gunthas in favour of the Kandivali Co-op. Industrial Estate Ltd. was cancelled. The GR also sought to recover unearned amount @ 50%.

A bench of Justices AS Chandurkar and Rajesh Patil, on Tuesday, stayed the GR while hearing a petition by the co-operative society contending that the allotment made in December 2002 was revoked without granting them an opportunity to respond.

“Considering the fact that members of the petitioner no.1-Cooperative Society are operating their industrial units on the said lands and steps for taking back possession have been undertaken without any notice to the members of the Co-operative Society, there shall be ad-interim relief,” HC said.

The co-op society had approached the HC challenging the October 8 GR issued by the Revenue and Forest Department revoking allotment of over 116 acres of land parcel in its favour.

Senior advocate Aspi Chinoy, for the petitioners, submitted that initial allotment was made pursuant to the GR dated December 6, 2002, and the same could not have been revoked arbitrarily without granting an opportunity to the petitioners. Pursuant to the latest GR, the Collector was directed on October 10 to takeover possession of the lands.

The HC while staying the GR issued notices to the respondents, including State government and the Collector, and kept the matter for hearing on December 3.

The Charkop land parcel was first reserved for industrial development in 1961, demarking 150 plots for industrial use and leased out to entrepreneurs for 30 years. In 1982, the state decided to hand over the plots to occupants under certain conditions under the supervision of the collector.

Later, in 2002, the state handed over the land to the industries department, which was placed under the MIDC. As the MIDC was unable to handle day to day activities, the parcel was given to Kandivali Industrial Estate Ltd for management.

The state revenue department said that several complaints were being made to the government as well as the suburban collector about the management of the parcel. A complaint has been filed before the Lokayukta and the issue figured in the state legislative assembly. The Kandivali Industrial Estate Ltd has not been able to deal with the complaints of encroachments, it added.