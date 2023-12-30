Bombay HC Slaps ₹3 Lakh On Petitioners Seeking To Withdraw Pleas Challenging Demolition Notices Issued By PCMC

Bombay High Court | File

In an order that could have implications in Mumbai as well, a vacation bench of the Bombay High Court has imposed a total cost of ₹3 lakh on separate petitioners seeking to withdraw their pleas challenging demolition notices issued by the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC). The costs will be paid to Kirtikar Law Library and the Bombay Bar Association.

‘Temporary construction’ lapse

While one petitioner, on whom a cost of ₹1 lakh has been imposed, hadn’t been issued a notice by the PCMC, the other petitioner (cost of ₹50,000) had let his ‘temporary construction’ lapse with no application for regularisation.

In a third order, the court allowed two petitioners to withdraw petitions with costs of ₹25,000 each. In the fourth order, four different petitioners were asked to pay ₹25000 each to the Advocates Association of Western India (AAWI) and demolish their structures in 72 hours.