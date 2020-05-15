Bombay HC seeks list of maternity homes attending pregnant women, number of deliveries during lockdown

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court has asked the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to file an affidavit spelling out the number of nursing homes, which are attending to the pregnant women. The HC has also asked the civic body to specify the number of deliveries that have been conducted in various nursing homes, since the lockdown was announced.

The direction was issued by a bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Amjad Sayed while hearing a petition filed by an activist, who claimed that hospitals were refusing to treat or admit pregnant women, without a report, certifying them negative of COVID-19.

The petition referred to a particular incident, based on a newspaper report, that an expecting lady was denied admission for delivery in city's J. J. Hospital on the ground that she did not carry with her a COVID-19 negative report.