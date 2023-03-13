Bombay HC restrains MSHRC from hearing matter on Mahalaxmi racecourse lease renewal | PTI

The Bombay High Court has restrained the Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission (MSHRC) from hearing a matter pertaining to the lease renewal of the 220-acre Mahalaxmi Racecourse in central Mumbai, stating that it was "prima facie unable to see" how the commission could have taken suo motu (on its own) cognizance of such an issue.

A division bench of Justices Gautam Patel and Neela Gokhale passed the order on March 8 on a petition filed by the Principal Secretary of the Maharashtra government's Urban Development Department (UDD) against the order passed by the commission on February 17.

In an order, the MSHRC fined the state's Chief Secretary, the BMC commissioner, the Principal Secretary, UDD, and others ₹10,000 each for failing to submit facts about the renewal of the lease of the Mahalaxmi Racecourse.

Interim relief granted

The high court stayed any further enquiry or hearing of proceedings in the matter before the commission, pending the final disposal of the state government's petition.

"We are prima facie unable to see how such an action is maintainable before the State Human Rights Commission or how it could have been initiated suo motu. We, therefore, grant interim relief," the court said.

The commission had initiated proceedings on the issue of non-renewal of the lease of the Mumbai Racecourse land.

The Royal Western India Turf Club (RWITC) was given the racecourse in May 1994 on a lease that expired in May 2013, but it was never renewed.

The commission imposed a fee of ₹10,000 per respondent in December 2022 for seeking adjournment, which was paid. When a similar order was issued on February 17, 2023, the state government filed a petition with the Supreme Court.

Unclear how matter can fall within MSHRC's jurisdiction

The government claimed it was "entirely unclear" how a contractual matter between the government or the BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) and the RWITC could fall within the MSHRC's jurisdiction.

The state government owns the racecourse land, and the BMC collects rent and makes lease renewal decisions on its behalf. The BMC cannot collect rent from the RWITC until the lease is renewed.

The commission, while taking cognizance of newspaper reports on the same, had noted that the laxity of government officials allowed the racecourse management to use the 220-acre land for free since 2013.

