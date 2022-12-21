Bombay HC reserves order in Godrej’s plea challenging land acquisition

Bombay HC | Photo: Representative Image

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday reserved its order in the petition filed by Godrej & Boyce, challenging acquisition proceedings initiated by the Maharashtra government of their land in Vikhroli for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train project.

Godrej challenged the September order of the state awarding Rs264 crore in return for acquiring its land, claiming it was much less compared to the assured amount initially. The state had argued that it had completed all formalities for acquisition for the project and what remained now was taking possession of the land owned by Godrej.