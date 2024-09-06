 Bombay HC Rebukes Magistrate Courts For Delayed Victim Statements In POCSO Cases
Bombay HC Rebukes Magistrate Courts For Delayed Victim Statements In POCSO Cases

Under the Act, magistrate courts have to record the victim’s statement promptly.

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Thursday deprecated the magistrate courts for their practice of assigning specific dates to each police station for recording victims’ statements, without making an exception for cases registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

About The POCSO Act

Under the Act, magistrate courts have to record the victim’s statement promptly. Also, the government informed the court that it has issued show cause notices to policemen of Sakinaka station for their behaviour in handling the case initially and allegedly abused the father of a minor rape survivor when he went to register the FIR.

