Bombay HC raps Maharashtra govt over their stance on abandoned children

Bombay High Court | File Photo

The Bombay High Court has rapped the Maharashtra government for its stand that benefits given to orphaned children cannot be extended to abandoned children. There is no distinction between the two, said a division bench of Justices GS Patel and Neela Gokhale.

The Juvenile Justice Act does not distinguish between a child who is abandoned and a child who is an orphan, the bench pointed out. The judges said on Thursday that they expected "far less bureaucracy and far more concern from the government".

NGO sought abandoned children certificates for girls to help avail govt benefits

The bench, which was hearing a petition by NEST India Foundation, a charitable trust that sought directions to authorities to issue certificates to the girls declaring them as abandoned children, asked the Maharashtra government to issue such certificates to two adult girls. These certificates will help them avail benefits of government schemes, including reservation in educational institutions.

Maharashtra govt pleader says it is not possible for abandoned children

The Maharashtra government differentiated between orphaned and abandoned children according to a government resolution and, hence, the certificate could not be issued to abandoned children, additional government pleader Poornima Kantharia informed the court.

"An orphaned child gets a reservation that will not be applicable to those abandoned. Orphans have no one to care for them. Those abandoned have someone to take care of them," Kantharia said.

Justice Patel says there's no moral distinction, called it meaningless

“There is no moral distinction. There are benefits that orphans will get, but abandoned children will not? What according to you is the material distinction justifying or taking away the reservation to abandoned child?” asked Justice Patel.

The court said making such a distinction was entirely meaningless and defeats the purpose of the Juvenile Justice Act. "We note that the definition of orphans, interestingly, also includes children whose legal guardian is incapable of caring for the child. The point to be noted is the Act (Juvenile Justice Act) itself does not distinguish between a child who is abandoned and a child who is orphaned," the court said.

The court directed the Child Welfare Committee to decide the application filed by the two girls and posted the matter for hearing on February 22.