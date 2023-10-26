Bombay HC Quashes Complaint Against Man Booked For Alleged Conspiracy To Illegally Transport Two Children To US

Bombay High Court | File pic

The Bombay High Court had discharged a man accused of allegedly conspiring to illegally transport two children to the USA on forged immigration documents observing that mere cancellation of return flight tickets is not a suspicious activity.

Justice Bharati Dangre quashed the case against Zakir Yusuf Shaikh saying that the allegations do not show his knowledge of the conspiracy. In the absence of sufficient material against him, the trial would be an “empty formality”, the judge noted.

“As far as the role attributed to the present Applicant in the charge-sheet is concerned, it does not in any manner indicate his involvement and the knowledge on his part about the offence being committed,” the court noted.

It added: “.. the contents of the charge-sheet and the material collected by the prosecution speak for itself and, hence, in absence of the sufficiency of the material, to take him for trial, which would ultimately be an empty formality, I deem it appropriate to discharge him from the case.”

The HC was hearing a plea filed by Shaikh seeking quashing of the case against him and challenging the May 2022 order of the sessions court refusing to discharge him from the case.

He was booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code for allegedly buying or disposing of any person as a slave, cheating and forgery.

The background:

A case was filed against Shaikh in 2017 following a letter complaint sent by then Consulate General of the United States of America. It narrated an incident wherein one Nirmala Qureshi had applied for a US visa for herself and two children. As per the police, since the children were below 14 years of age, they were not required to appear for the interview.

The letter alleged that the two children never travelled to the US, and a lady named Nirmala (aka Farida) Qureshi transported two unknown children to the US. The lady subsequently returned alone to india. The two children were illegally residing in the US, the complaint alleged.

Shaikh was chargesheeted for allegedly helping Qureshi for procuring flight tickets for Nirmala (aka Farida) and two children. The prosecution accused Qureshi of forging immigration documents to create an impression that the children travelling with her were her own.

The police relied on the statement of one Tabrej Shaikh, owner of a company dealing in air ticketing and visa, who said that he booked tickets for Qureshi and children on Shaikh’s request. However, Shaikh requested to cancel the return tickets, and Tabrej complied with the same.

Insufficient evidence: Court

The court opined that the mere cancellation of return tickets did not necessarily indicate any suspicious activity on the part of Shaikh.

“I do not think that mere cancellation of the return ticket is a suspicious circumstance, as it is possible that the passenger might make a request to cancel the ticket of a particular date, but that itself would not amount to an offence.. ,” the judge said. The court concluded that there was insufficient evidence to establish Shaikh’s involvement in the alleged conspiracy and knowledge of the offence.

