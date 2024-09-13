 Bombay HC Quashes ₹20 Crore Breach Of Trust FIR Against Directors Of Luxury Interior Designing Firm
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiBombay HC Quashes ₹20 Crore Breach Of Trust FIR Against Directors Of Luxury Interior Designing Firm

Bombay HC Quashes ₹20 Crore Breach Of Trust FIR Against Directors Of Luxury Interior Designing Firm

Bombay high court Imposed Rs2 lakh cost to be paid to Central Police Welfare Fund of Maharashtra Police.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Friday, September 13, 2024, 01:08 AM IST
article-image
Bombay HC | File

The Bombay High Court has quashed an FIR against two directors of a luxury interior designing firm in a case of alleged criminal breach of trust following a settlement with the complainants.

A bench of Justices Ajey Gadkari and Neela Gokhale, however, imposed a cost of Rs1 lakh each on the directors Krish and Priya Kothari, to be deposited with the Central Police Welfare Fund of Maharashtra Police. 

The HC was hearing a petition filed by Kotharis seeking quashing of the FIR against them for alleged criminal breach of trust under the Indian Penal Code.

Read Also
Mumbai: Bombay HC Acquits 28-Year-Old Man Convicted Of Raping 16-Yr-Old, Cites Victim's Actions As...
article-image

In March, an FIR was lodged by the Dadar police station on complaint by Madhav and Ishita Agarwal stating that Kotharis of Beauvue Stiledivita Pvt Ltd signed a contract of Rs 20 crore to carry out interior design of their Worli flat. They alleged that Kotharis took them to Amsterdam and Milan to select Italian marbles and furniture, but used local material. The agreement between the parties was signed in April 2022. 

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: 26-Foot-Tall Paper Ganesh Idol At Chandivali Office Building Becomes 'World’s Tallest Eco-Friendly Ganpati Idol'
Mumbai: 26-Foot-Tall Paper Ganesh Idol At Chandivali Office Building Becomes 'World’s Tallest Eco-Friendly Ganpati Idol'
WB: Mamata Banerjee Offers To Resign For Public Interest, Docs Refused Meeting With CM After Live Streaming Was Not Allowed
WB: Mamata Banerjee Offers To Resign For Public Interest, Docs Refused Meeting With CM After Live Streaming Was Not Allowed
Mumbai: Western Railway Extends Udhna-Ghazipur City Weekly Special Train Service; Check Details Inside
Mumbai: Western Railway Extends Udhna-Ghazipur City Weekly Special Train Service; Check Details Inside
Mumbai: Amit Shah Directs Mahayuti Alliance To Unite For Assembly Elections; Ajit Pawar And CM Shinde Meet Amid Devendra Fadnavis Absence
Mumbai: Amit Shah Directs Mahayuti Alliance To Unite For Assembly Elections; Ajit Pawar And CM Shinde Meet Amid Devendra Fadnavis Absence

The case was later transferred to the Mumbai police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW).

Read Also
Bombay HC Cautions Public Against Fraudsters Impersonating Judges & Staff
article-image

Kotharis then informed the HC that they have settled the dispute with Agarwals and have signed consent terms for the same. During the hearing, Ashutosh Sharma, authorised signatory of Agarwals, said they had no objection to the quashing of the FIR and filed an affidavit to the effect. 

The bench noted that “petitioners have undertaken that, through the Vendors, they will offer assistance and shall get replaced / rectified the goods (as per the Consent Terms) which are defective and complete the safe delivery of the goods…  within a period of three months”.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: 26-Foot-Tall Paper Ganesh Idol At Chandivali Office Building Becomes 'World’s Tallest...

Mumbai: 26-Foot-Tall Paper Ganesh Idol At Chandivali Office Building Becomes 'World’s Tallest...

Mumbai: Western Railway Extends Udhna-Ghazipur City Weekly Special Train Service; Check Details...

Mumbai: Western Railway Extends Udhna-Ghazipur City Weekly Special Train Service; Check Details...

Mumbai: Amit Shah Directs Mahayuti Alliance To Unite For Assembly Elections; Ajit Pawar And CM...

Mumbai: Amit Shah Directs Mahayuti Alliance To Unite For Assembly Elections; Ajit Pawar And CM...

Mumbai: Central Railways' Upgradation Work On CSMT Toilets Sparks Heritage Concerns

Mumbai: Central Railways' Upgradation Work On CSMT Toilets Sparks Heritage Concerns

Mumbai: Kangana Ranaut And Javed Akhtar Defamation Case Transferred To Special Court For MPs & MLAs

Mumbai: Kangana Ranaut And Javed Akhtar Defamation Case Transferred To Special Court For MPs & MLAs