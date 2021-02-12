Bombay HC orders probe in land deal between ex-BJP minister and son

However, the bench opined that the police erred in accepting the report as it is. "If by accepting the reports of the authorities or the officers of cooperative department such things are ignored then people in general will lose faith in police machinery and also faith in the judicial system. Only because the present Patil happens to be a political opponent of the man in control of the spinning mill (Patel), the things which have come to notice of this Court cannot be ignored," the judges said in their latest orders passed on February 2.

"By using such modus operandi most of the factories of the State are sold and that property has gone again to the persons who were controlling the factories in the past even as founder and that has caused loss to the share holders and poor farmers," the bench noted.

The judges further said that such issues must be viewed seriously as it would have an adverse impact on the cooperative sector of the state.

"Already the co-operative movement has suffered a lot due to such conduct of the persons controlling the institutions. Unless strict action is taken and discipline is brought in those instituitons which is necessary for development of the society the happening of such incidents will not stop," the judges observed. The bench accordingly hoped that the police would consider this as a serious issue and probe the matter with honesty.

"This court hopes that the state government also takes such things very seriously so that poor’s of the state are protected," the bench said while posting the matter for further hearing on March 3.