Bombay HC Orders ₹10.69 Crore Tax Refund To Company

The Bombay High Court directed the sales tax authorities to refund over Rs10.69 crore to a company, which was “adjusted” against a non-existent demand since the same was settled as per the provisions of the Maharashtra Settlement of Arrears of Tax, Interest, Penalty, or Late Fee Act, 2019 [Settlement Act].

“The refund adjustment was illegal and consequently, the petitioner is entitled to the refund of Rs10,69,89,606,” a bench of Justices KR Shriram and Jitendra Jain said recently.

The HC was hearing a petition by M/s TML Business Services Ltd, which is engaged in the business of trading vehicles, seeking a refund of over Rs10.69 crore with interest.

The company challenged the assessment order by the sales tax authorities for 2010-2011 demanding Rs17.76 crore. The appellate authority later reduced this amount to Rs14 crore. For the subsequent year, 2011-2012, the assessment order was passed demanding Rs9.67 crore. An appeal against the same resulted in a refund of Rs10,69.

The company informed the authorities that it has applied for settlement under the Settlement Act for 2010-2011. It specifically requested them not to adjust the Rs10.69 crore refund of 2011-2012 against the amount required for settlement.

The sales tax authorities, however, issued a “defect notice” for 2010-2011 stating the settlement amount was adjusted against the refund. Subsequently, a refund adjustment order was passed, which the company challenged before the HC. The high court, in May last year, remanded the matter back to the tax authorities. The authority rejected the refund application, which was once again challenged before the HC.

Senior counsel Rafiq Dada, appearing for the company, submitted that, under the settlement scheme, the company had already paid Rs8.46 crore towards settlement for 2010-2011. As per the MVAT Rules, adjustment can be made against the demand of subsequent orders and not of the prior years.

Dada further submitted that under RTI application, the company learnt that the higher authorities had already approved the refund request of Rs10.69 crore on May 10 and May 14, 2019, respectively.

Advocate for the tax authorities, SD Vyas contended that as per the provisions of the Settlement Scheme, the applicant is not entitled to get a refund of the amount paid under the said Act. However, she agreed that, going purely by numbers, there has been an excess payment by Petitioner of Rs10.69 crore.

The court noted that the company had paid Rs8.46 crore towards the settlement amount for 2010-2011, and hence, there was “no outstanding” dues for the said year. Therefore, terming the refund adjustment as “illegal”, the HC said that the company is entitled to a refund. Additionally, the court said that “the amount paid was in excess of the requisite amount therefore, the defect notice violated the settlement scheme”.

The court also noted that the higher authorities had approved the refund. “If that be so, then we fail to understand as to how on May 23, 2019 an officer below the rank of approving authority could have adjusted the said refund against a demand for the year 2010-2011, which itself did not exist on the date of adjustment of refund,” the court asked. The court directed refund of the amount with interest of 6% per annum from June 1, 2019.