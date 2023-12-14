Bombay HC Judge Recuses Self From Plea After Litigant Sends Him An Email Personally 'To Look Into Issue'

Bombay HC Judge Recuses From Plea After Litigant Sends Him An Email Personally 'To Look Into Issue' | File

Mumbai: Bombay High Court Justice Gautam Patel has recused himself from hearing a case after the litigant sent him a personal email complaining that the matter was not being heard.

After Justice Patel mentioned in open court his decision to recuse, the litigant’s advocate Kanchan Pamnani said that she was unaware of the email and apologised to the judge and urged him to take up the matter.

Justice Patel, however, refused and asked the litigant to approach another bench. “Personal emails to judges. You mail us and matter gets compromised. Matter may be pending for how much ever time but you cannot send personal emails to judges. I am never going to touch this matter. Not with a 10-foot pole,” he said.

Justice Patel Speaks On Impropriety Of A Litigant Sending Personal Emails To Judges

Justice Patel also emphasised the impropriety of a litigant sending personal emails to judges. “Imagine if I hear this and pass a favourable order. The message sent would be that you send personal emails to judges and you will get favourable orders,” he said.

The HC was dealing with a petition seeking directions to the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) to make its website more accessible for people who are visually impaired. One of the litigants sent an email to Justice Patel urging the court to look into the issue and mentioned this petition, which had not been heard for two years.

The litigant’s counsel apologised for the email and urged the bench to hear the matter. Justice Patel, however, recused from the case and recorded the reason for recusing in the order. He then asked the petitioner to approach another bench.