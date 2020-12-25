Bombay HC grants temporary bail to jailed scribe to attend sister's wedding

In a respite for a city-based jailed journalist, the Bombay High Court on Thursday granted him a temporary bail for seven days. The HC has asked him to appear before the BKC police station daily till the time he is out on bail.

A Vacation Bench of Justice Virendrasingh Bisht granted temporary bail to Ravindra Parihar (name changed) till December 31.

Parihar, accused of sexually assaulting a minor girl has been booked under the stringent Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) act.

According to Parihar's counsel Prashant Pandey, he has sought temporary bail to attend his real sister's marriage ceremony.

Before Justice Bisht, Pandey argued that his client's regular bail application is already pending in the HC. He further pointed out that his client has the right to attend his real sister's wedding ceremony.

To buttress his case, Pandey also submitted the copy of the marriage invitation card before the bench.

"It appears from the contents of the application that Parihar's sister is getting married on December 25 at Mumbai. Marriage invitation card is also filed on record," Justice Bisht noted.

The judge also noted that since Parihar is a journalist, he won't jump the bail, if released.

"Parihar is already in jail and his regular bail application is pending in this Court. However, having regard to the fact that his own sister is getting married, in the facts of the case, he deserves to be released on temporary bail," the judge added.

The judge accordingly ordered him to pay Rs 20,000 as surety.