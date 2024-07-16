 Bombay HC Grants Default Bail To 2 Accused PFI Members Arrested By ATS
Bombay HC Grants Default Bail To 2 Accused PFI Members Arrested By ATS

FPJ News Service
Updated: Tuesday, July 16, 2024, 02:25 AM IST
article-image
Bombay HC | File

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court Monday granted default bail to two accused who were arrested by the ATS on charges of being members of the banned outfit Popular Front of India (PFI). An accused is entitled to default bail when the prosecution fails to file the chargesheet within a stipulated period of time.

A division bench of Justices Revati Mohite-Dere and Gauri V Godse granted bail to Momin Moiuddin Gulam Hasan, alias Moin Mistri, and Asif Aminul Hussain Khan Adhikari. They approached the HC challenging the order of the special court rejecting their bail pleas.

article-image

The ATS had conducted raids at 12 locations across the state and arrested over 20 people for their alleged connections with PFI. Subsequently, four FIRs were registered in Mumbai, Nashik, Aurangabad and Nanded.

