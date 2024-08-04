Bombay HC Grants Bail To Teacher In Delhi Terror Module Case

Bombay High Court | PTI

The Bombay high court has granted bail to Rizwan Ibrahim Momin, a teacher who was arrested in 2021 in the Delhi Terror Module Case, observing that the prosecution failed to prove his terror connection.

On September 18, 2021, Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) arrested Momin and two others – Mohammed Irfan Rehmatali Shaikh, a tailor, and Zakir Hussain Shaikh-an auto rickshaw driver in the terror plot case. ATS alleged that auto driver Shaikh had links with fugitive Chhota Shakeel. It was alleged that Momin gave shelter to Zakir and also helped him destroy his (Shaikh’s) mobile phone.

The HC was hearing an appeal filed by Momin, 43, challenging the order of the special court rejecting his bail plea in April 2023.

A bench of Justices Revati Mohite-Dere and Gauri Godse noted that the “prosecution has failed to point out any material to show that Momin was aware of Zakir’s activities or that the appellant had participated in/was aware of any terrorist activities.”

Momin contended that he was running coaching classes for students and had allowed Zakir to stay at his residence for a night in September 2021 in “good faith”. He claimed he had no knowledge of Zakir being involved in any terrorist activities and was wrongly implicated in the case without having any criminal antecedents.

“As far as Call Data Records (CDRs) are concerned, mere exchange of calls between the appellant and Zakir cannot be said to be incriminating, more particularly, when there is no other evidence to show that the appellant had also not made calls to the wanted accused,” the bench said.

The court also noted that Momin, who also was a social worker, used to distribute essential goods to the needy during the Covid-19 lockdown. He met Zakir at that time and used his auto rickshaw to ply the goods.

The HC has directed Momin’s release on executing a personal bond of Rs50,000 and ordered him to visit the office of National Investigation Agency (NIA), Mumbai every month till the conclusion of the trial. Also, he has been directed not to leave the special NIA court’s jurisdiction without its prior permission.