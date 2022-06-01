Bombay HC grants bail to businessman accused of ramming vehicle into constable

Bombay HC | Photo: Representative Image

The Goa bench of the Bombay high court has granted bail to a businessman who is accused of ramming his car into a constable on duty who tried to stop him from fleeing after dashing his car into another car.

Justice RN Laddha granted bail to Akshat Agarwal against a personal bond of Rs 50,000.

The HC was hearing a bail plea filed by Agarwal after the sessions court rejected the same on May 18.

An FIR was registered against Agarwal on May 2 at Ponda police station under section 333 of the Indian Penal Code for Voluntarily causing grievous hurt to deter a public servant from the duty.

According to the prosecution, Agarwal, on May 2, was driving his vehicle in a dangerous manner and dashed into another vehicle. He then fled from the spot and started driving towards Usgao. On the way, at Opa road junction he intentionally hit police constable Sagar Patekar in order to prevent Patekar from stopping him and arresting him. After injuring the constable he went further and rammed his vehicle into a tree.

Agarwal contended that the investigation is over, the evidence has been documented and his vehicle has been seized. He is a businessman having roots in the society and there is no question of him fleeing from justice if released on bail. Also, he has no criminal antecedents.

The prosecution opposed the bail stating that Agarwal intentionally hit the constable who was performing his duty thereby severely injuring him. If found guilty, the maximum punishment is 10 years imprisonment.

The HC noted, “The vehicle has been seized. No further recovery is to be effected. The main witnesses are official witnesses.”

The HC also observed that the prosecution had failed to show that Agarwal could tamper with witnesses or evidence if released on bail.

“The prosecution has not brought to the notice of the HC that could lead to apprehension that Agarwal would flee from justice or would tamper with evidence or witnesses if released on bail,” said the HC.