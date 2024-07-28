Bombay HC Gives Protection To Inter-Faith Married Couple | Representative Image

The Bombay High Court on Friday directed the Mumbai Police to provide protection to an inter-faith married couple, who feared that the woman would be taken away by Gujarat police following a missing complaint and a theft complaint filed by the woman’s parents there. The woman told the court that she had married the man, who was already married and has three children, on her own volition.

After meeting the couple, the woman’s parents, her brother and the police from Vinoba Bhave Nagar police station and Narol in Gujarat, in the chamber, the court directed 24X7 police protection to the couple “only to avoid any untoward incident”.

“We direct that two-armed guards be given to the petitioners 24x7, (12 hours each), who will accompany them, wherever they go, until August 8, 2024. This is keeping in mind what we observed in chambers, only to avoid any untoward incident,” a bench of Justices Revati Mohite-Dere and Prithviraj Chavan said. The judges have also directed the Gujarat police not to take any coercive steps against the petitioners.

The HC was hearing a petition filed by the woman seeking protection. She claimed that she left the house on her own with the man, who was a partner in her uncle’s firm. However, after she left, her parents filed a missing complaint. Her advocate informed the court that after she filed the petition in the HC, her brother filed a theft complaint alleging that she ran away with gold jewellery worth Rs4.50 lakh and Rs50,000 cash.

She, however, told the bench that she had stolen nothing when she ran away from home on July 15, 2024.

During the hearing in the chamber, the court noted that she refused to go back to her parents' house even for a few days and “refused to look at her parents”.

The judges gave them the liberty to record her statement in the premises of the Vinoba Bhave Nagar police station or through a video conference facility.

The HC has kept the matter for hearing on August 6.