Bombay HC extends furlough of murder convict stating deadly virus shouldn't spread

Mumbai: In a relief for a 24-year-old murder convict, the Bombay High Court recently extended his furlough leave till April 30 owing to the outbreak of novel coronavirus. The HC while extending the leave said it does not want the deadly virus to spread in the prisons of Maharashtra.
A bench of Justice Anant Badar was dealing with a petition filed by Akshay Chavaria (24), a resident of Nashik. He filed a plea seeking to extend his furlough leave either by 45 day or as the court deemed fit.
According to Chavaria, who was sentenced to rigorous life imprisonment along with his father and relative, his 30 days furlough leave is set to expire on April 12, 2020. However, due to the ongoing lockdown, he is unable to surrender before the jail authorities.
"Because of the unprecedented situation caused due to COVID-19, the applicant is not in a position to surrender to the prison authorities on April 12, when his furlough leaves expire," Chavaria's counsel submitted before Justice Badar.
The prosecution, however, opposed the request stating that the other prisoners, who were released on parole or furlough leaves before announcing the lockdown, have surrendered and returned to the jail.
Having heard the submissions advanced from both the sides, Justice Badar said, "Considering the menace of the novel COVID-19 and the possibility of spreading the infection in jail, the jail authorities are directed to extend the furlough leave of the applicant (Akshay) till April 30."
Akshay along with his father Deepak and two others was convicted and sentenced to life time imprisonment by a Nashik sessions court in May 2017 for killing a youth and injuring another over an old enmity.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)