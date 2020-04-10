Bombay HC extends furlough of murder convict stating deadly virus shouldn't spread

Mumbai: In a relief for a 24-year-old murder convict, the Bombay High Court recently extended his furlough leave till April 30 owing to the outbreak of novel coronavirus. The HC while extending the leave said it does not want the deadly virus to spread in the prisons of Maharashtra.

A bench of Justice Anant Badar was dealing with a petition filed by Akshay Chavaria (24), a resident of Nashik. He filed a plea seeking to extend his furlough leave either by 45 day or as the court deemed fit.

According to Chavaria, who was sentenced to rigorous life imprisonment along with his father and relative, his 30 days furlough leave is set to expire on April 12, 2020. However, due to the ongoing lockdown, he is unable to surrender before the jail authorities.

"Because of the unprecedented situation caused due to COVID-19, the applicant is not in a position to surrender to the prison authorities on April 12, when his furlough leaves expire," Chavaria's counsel submitted before Justice Badar.