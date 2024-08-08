 Bombay HC Expresses Displeasure Over Political 'Games' Being Played Via PILs; Reprimands BJP Leader Chitra Wagh
“With changed circumstances, your stand also changes. That is the game being played through PILs. Courts are being involved. We don’t appreciate all this,” a bench of Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya and Justice Notin Borkar said.

Urvi MahajaniUpdated: Thursday, August 08, 2024, 10:48 AM IST
Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Wednesday expressed displeasure over “game” being played through PILs and reprimanded BJP leader Chitra Wagh for involving courts in such games.

The remarks were made when Wagh’s advocate told the bench that he will take instructions if the PIL will be withdrawn by her.

About The PIL

The HC was hearing a PIL filed by Wagh in 2021 when Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Rathod’s name surfaced in connection with a girl from Pune who allegedly died by suicide. At the time, Maha Vikas Aghadi headed by Uddhav Thackeray was in power. Rathod, who was an MLA from Digras Assembly constituency, had to resign then.

Several photographs of a tribal girl with Rathod and 12 audio clips went viral on social media. The girl later died by suicide. There was public outcry for investigation. Wagh then approached the HC seeking registration of an FIR. She had sought a probe by a special investigation team or transfer of the case to the CBI. However, after the split of Shiv Sena in 2022, Rathod joined the Eknath Shinde faction and is currently in government with Wagh’s party, BJP, in Maharashtra.

