Bombay HC draws the 'Lakshman Rekha' for media, slams Republic TV and Times Now

Observing that it is now time that some corrective action is taken, lest judicial independence remains only on paper and right-thinking people start losing faith in the justice delivery system, the Bombay High Court on Friday held that conducting a 'media trial' interferes with the administration of justice. The HC further held that any news report, which is presumed 'to cause prejudice to mankind' and affect a fair investigation, as well as a fair trial, can attract contempt of court.

The HC has also issued a slew of guidelines for the TV and print media to follow while covering a suicidal death case, wherein the most significant is that the media must avoid character assassination of the accused person and also avoid pronouncing 'guilt and innocence' of the accused. It also said that the media must not show the deceased as one of a 'weak character.'

The guidelines further mandate that the media should avoid publishing photographs of the deceased, avoid interviewing victim's family or the vital witnesses in the case, recreating the crime scene, leak confidential/sensational information, criticise the probe agency of 'half-baked' information.