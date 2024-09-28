 Bombay HC Directs MBVV Police To Probe Dance Group's Cheating Allegations Against Manager For Embezzling Prize Money
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiBombay HC Directs MBVV Police To Probe Dance Group's Cheating Allegations Against Manager For Embezzling Prize Money

Bombay HC Directs MBVV Police To Probe Dance Group's Cheating Allegations Against Manager For Embezzling Prize Money

The Bombay high court has directed the Additional Commissioner of Police of the Mira-Bhayandar Vasai-Virar (MBVV) police to probe the allegation of cheating made by the dance group V Unbeatable, which recently won the America’s Got Talent: The Champions, against their manager.

Urvi MahajaniUpdated: Saturday, September 28, 2024, 02:39 AM IST
article-image
Bombay High Court | PTI

Mumbai: The Bombay high court has directed the Additional Commissioner of Police of the Mira-Bhayandar Vasai-Virar (MBVV) police to probe the allegation of cheating made by the dance group V Unbeatable, which recently won the America’s Got Talent: The Champions, against their manager.

The troupe had approached the high court, through advocate Shravan Giri, alleging that their manager Om Prakash Chauhan cheated them of their prize money and siphoned off the amount. He not only embezzled the prize money from their America’s Got Talent victory , but also from nearly 300 other shows that they performed.

Their plea claims that they approached the police on July 24, however, the police refused to register an FIR against Chauhan. Despite escalating the issue to the DCP on July 25, no action was taken by the police.

On the contrary, the plea alleges, that when the troupe members, their parents and guardians went to Chauhan’s studio to demand their dues, the police officers used criminal force against them.

FPJ Shorts
Bombay HC Directs MBVV Police To Probe Dance Group's Cheating Allegations Against Manager For Embezzling Prize Money
Bombay HC Directs MBVV Police To Probe Dance Group's Cheating Allegations Against Manager For Embezzling Prize Money
'Each Objectionable Post Forwarded On Social Media Can’t Be To Create Unrest In Society': Bombay HC
'Each Objectionable Post Forwarded On Social Media Can’t Be To Create Unrest In Society': Bombay HC
Mumbai: Teenager Becomes Youngest In World To Undergo Shoulder-Level Hand Transplant At Gleneagles Hospitals Using Organ From 9-Year-Old Donor
Mumbai: Teenager Becomes Youngest In World To Undergo Shoulder-Level Hand Transplant At Gleneagles Hospitals Using Organ From 9-Year-Old Donor
Western Railway Launches 'Swachhata Hi Seva 2024': A 15-Day Campaign Promoting Cleanliness Through Awareness And Competitions
Western Railway Launches 'Swachhata Hi Seva 2024': A 15-Day Campaign Promoting Cleanliness Through Awareness And Competitions

The dance group became popular as a runner-up on the reality show Dance Plus, has alleged that they did not receive the prize money or performance fees as the manager allegedly routed the money into his personal bank account.

Read Also
Bombay High Court Extends Interim Order, Economist Ajit Ranade Remains VC Of Gokhale Institute Until...
article-image

They claimed to have received meagre payments ranging from Rs 3,000 to Rs 5,000. It claimed that during their 60-day stay in the U S for America’s Got Talent, they were supposed to receive a $25 daily allowance, which they never received. Additionally, they also alleged that during the COVID-19 lockdown, Chauhan made videos soliciting donations for the group and pocketed the funds.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bombay HC Directs MBVV Police To Probe Dance Group's Cheating Allegations Against Manager For...

Bombay HC Directs MBVV Police To Probe Dance Group's Cheating Allegations Against Manager For...

'Each Objectionable Post Forwarded On Social Media Can’t Be To Create Unrest In Society': Bombay...

'Each Objectionable Post Forwarded On Social Media Can’t Be To Create Unrest In Society': Bombay...

Mumbai: Teenager Becomes Youngest In World To Undergo Shoulder-Level Hand Transplant At Gleneagles...

Mumbai: Teenager Becomes Youngest In World To Undergo Shoulder-Level Hand Transplant At Gleneagles...

Western Railway Launches 'Swachhata Hi Seva 2024': A 15-Day Campaign Promoting Cleanliness Through...

Western Railway Launches 'Swachhata Hi Seva 2024': A 15-Day Campaign Promoting Cleanliness Through...

Deputy CM Fadnavis's Office Vandalised: 'Mentally Unstable' Woman Arrested And Later Granted Bail;...

Deputy CM Fadnavis's Office Vandalised: 'Mentally Unstable' Woman Arrested And Later Granted Bail;...