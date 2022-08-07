Bombay HC directs customs department to restore bank guarantees worth Rs 45.5 lakh

Bombay HC | Photo: Representative Image

The Bombay High Court at Goa has directed the customs officer to restore Bank Guarantees worth Rs 45.5 lakh to a company for encashing it before the expiry of the appeal period, observing that the same was “illegal”.

A division bench of Chief justice Dipankar Datta and Justice MS Sonak, on August 5, also directed the Commissioner of Customs to circulate the judgment to ensure such instances are not repeated in future apart from taking necessary action against the errant officers.

The HC was hearing a petition filed by SJ Enterprises and Marks Global Logistics challenging the encashing of its bank guarantees by the Customs department before it could file an appeal against its order.

The adverse order was passed by the customs department on June 30, 2020. However, the order copy was issued on July 06 and was served on the petitioner only on July 15.

The order clearly mentioned that they can file an appeal before the Assistant Registrar, Customs, Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal (CESTAT) as per the Customs Act, 1962 “within three months from the date of the communication of the order”.

However, on July 15, 2020, the customs officer concerned wrote a letter to the petitioners' bank asking it to encash the bank guarantees. Accordingly, the bank transferred the amounts of Rs 35,25,160 and Rs 10,58,000 to the respondents.

The plea filed through advocate Manoj Chauhan contended that the respondents – Union of India, Commissioner and assistant commissioner of customs – adopted coercive measures and encashed bank guarantees furnished by the petitioners immediately after passing an order against the petitioners on June 30, 2020.

Chauhan pointed out that such coercive action contradicts a circular by the Central Board of Excise and Customs (CBEC) dated September 16, 2014. The circular asks the officers concerned to refrain from taking coercive action till the expiry of the appeal period. Chauhan also cited a few judgments of the coordinate benches of HC which restrained respondents from taking coercive action in such cases.

Asha Desai, counsel for the respondents, opposed the petition stating that there was an alternate remedy available for appeal against the order of June 30, 2020.

Chauhan clarified that they were not challenging the June 2020 order per se as they have already filed an appeal before the relevant authority. He said that they were challenging the “coercive action of encashment of Bank Guarantee with tearing hurry and even before the petitioners could institute the appeal within the prescribed period of limitation”.

“Despite circulars and instructions by the CBEC or the Board and decisions of the several High Courts, the Customs department continued to adopt coercive measures or encash Bank Guarantees even before the expiry of the period for the institution of statutory appeals or during the pendency of such appeal to recover duty during the appeal period,” noted the HC.

Setting aside the letter asking the bank to encash the guarantees, the HC has asked the customs authorities to maintain the status quo till the appeal is decided by the appellate authority.

The court has also directed that necessary steps be taken in 15 days to restore the Bank Guarantee.