 Bombay HC Denies Permission To Woman To Abort 26-Week Pregnancy
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiBombay HC Denies Permission To Woman To Abort 26-Week Pregnancy

Bombay HC Denies Permission To Woman To Abort 26-Week Pregnancy

Under the provisions of the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act, the court's nod is required to terminate a pregnancy beyond the 24-week period.

Urvi MahajaniUpdated: Tuesday, July 09, 2024, 01:50 AM IST
article-image
Bombay HC Denies Permission To Woman To Abort 26-Week Pregnancy |

The Bombay High Court on Monday denied permission to a woman to terminate her 26-week pregnancy citing “judicial conscience”. The court expressed anguish for such circumstances in which women like the petitioner find themselves in, in the absence of any effective mechanism to ensure that the biological father shares equal pain, responsibility, societal reproach and social castigation, meted out to women in such cases.

The HC was hearing a petition by a woman seeking termination of the “unwanted” pregnancy stating that she was impregnated by her friend while she was going through divorce with her estranged husband. She has a seven-year-old daughter with her estranged husband.

Read Also
Maharashtra: Woman Dies During Abortion, Body Found in Car in Sangli; Three Family Members Detained
article-image

The court said although the “social stigma”, coupled with her economic condition, appears to be the main reason behind the request, its “judicial conscience” does not allow it to grant permission for termination of pregnancy. However, these grounds cannot be taken as an exception where termination can be permitted, it added.

“Our judicial conscience does not permit us to grant permission to the petitioner to medically terminate the pregnancy at this stage. Permission is accordingly denied,” a bench of Justices Ajey Gadkari and Neela Gokhale said.

“We do want to express our anguish for the difficult circumstances in which women such as the petitioner find themselves, especially in the absence of any effective mechanism to ensure that the biological father shares equal pain, responsibility, societal reproach and social castigation, meted out to women in such cases,” it added.

The judges expressed optimism that the government will ensure proactive measures to address such complexities. They added that, once the baby is born, the woman can give it for adoption.

Read Also
Mumbai News: High Court Calls For Medical Report For Minor’s Abortion
article-image

The court further added that it was conscious of the right of the petitioner to reproductive freedom, her autonomy over her body and her right of choice. However, the medical board has specifically said that she was not fit for termination of pregnancy at this stage.

The woman has said in her plea that due to stress in her personal life she had not given much attention when she missed her menstrual cycles and hence learnt of her pregnancy only at a later stage. “If the petitioner is made to go through the unwanted pregnancy, then there is likelihood of mental and physical anguish and trauma,” she said.

Under the provisions of the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act, the court's nod is required to terminate a pregnancy beyond the 24-week period.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'First Rain Exposed Mumbai's Mismanagement': Nana Patole Criticises State Government Over Monsoon...

'First Rain Exposed Mumbai's Mismanagement': Nana Patole Criticises State Government Over Monsoon...

Mumbai: State-Of-The-Art Running Room At Bandra Terminus Wins Accolades For Best Facilities And...

Mumbai: State-Of-The-Art Running Room At Bandra Terminus Wins Accolades For Best Facilities And...

'Central Railways' Inaction On Garbage Clearance Leads To Waterlogging': RTI Activist Anil Galgali

'Central Railways' Inaction On Garbage Clearance Leads To Waterlogging': RTI Activist Anil Galgali

Maharashtra: Raigad Fort Closed To Tourists Until July 31 Amid Heavy Rainfall

Maharashtra: Raigad Fort Closed To Tourists Until July 31 Amid Heavy Rainfall

Maharashtra: Govt Approves 'Mukhya Mantri Yuva Karyaprashikshan Yojana', Offers Monthly Stipend Of...

Maharashtra: Govt Approves 'Mukhya Mantri Yuva Karyaprashikshan Yojana', Offers Monthly Stipend Of...