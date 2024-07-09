Bombay HC Denies Permission To Woman To Abort 26-Week Pregnancy |

The Bombay High Court on Monday denied permission to a woman to terminate her 26-week pregnancy citing “judicial conscience”. The court expressed anguish for such circumstances in which women like the petitioner find themselves in, in the absence of any effective mechanism to ensure that the biological father shares equal pain, responsibility, societal reproach and social castigation, meted out to women in such cases.

The HC was hearing a petition by a woman seeking termination of the “unwanted” pregnancy stating that she was impregnated by her friend while she was going through divorce with her estranged husband. She has a seven-year-old daughter with her estranged husband.

The court said although the “social stigma”, coupled with her economic condition, appears to be the main reason behind the request, its “judicial conscience” does not allow it to grant permission for termination of pregnancy. However, these grounds cannot be taken as an exception where termination can be permitted, it added.

“Our judicial conscience does not permit us to grant permission to the petitioner to medically terminate the pregnancy at this stage. Permission is accordingly denied,” a bench of Justices Ajey Gadkari and Neela Gokhale said.

“We do want to express our anguish for the difficult circumstances in which women such as the petitioner find themselves, especially in the absence of any effective mechanism to ensure that the biological father shares equal pain, responsibility, societal reproach and social castigation, meted out to women in such cases,” it added.

The judges expressed optimism that the government will ensure proactive measures to address such complexities. They added that, once the baby is born, the woman can give it for adoption.

The court further added that it was conscious of the right of the petitioner to reproductive freedom, her autonomy over her body and her right of choice. However, the medical board has specifically said that she was not fit for termination of pregnancy at this stage.

The woman has said in her plea that due to stress in her personal life she had not given much attention when she missed her menstrual cycles and hence learnt of her pregnancy only at a later stage. “If the petitioner is made to go through the unwanted pregnancy, then there is likelihood of mental and physical anguish and trauma,” she said.

Under the provisions of the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act, the court's nod is required to terminate a pregnancy beyond the 24-week period.