Bombay HC denies custody of children to Sri Lankan father, allows him to visit them both physically and virtually

Observing that the children have developed their roots in India, the Bombay High Court on Tuesday refused to hand over the custody of children to their Sri Lankan and Canadian father. The HC has however, allowed the father to visit the children - a daughter and a son - both physically and virtually.

A bench of Justices Sambhaji Shinde and Manish Pitale was seized with a plea filed by Chandima Wijsinghe (48), who is a resident of Sri Lanka.

Chandima holds the citizenship of both Sri Lanka and Canada. He married Sharada Gholap, an Indian and resident of Thane, in March 2010 and the couple subsequently moved to Canada. However, things turned sour between the duo and the Sharada left Chandima's company and flew back to India along with both her daughter and son.

Accordingly, Chandima petitioned local courts in Sri Lanka that even ordered Sharada to bring back the children from India, however, she did not abide by the said orders and in fact filed counter cases in Family Courts here.

Since Sharada did not return to Lanka, Chandima petitioned the bench led by Justice Shinde seeking custody of his children. He claimed that his estranged wife has illegally brought them to India.

On the other hand, the wife Sharada claimed that being the mother she had full right to keep her children along with her. She stressed on the fact that she was taking proper care of her children and since her daughter is a US citizen by birth, she was also being looked after properly. She claimed that she was giving proper education and other facilities to both her children.

Having heard the contentions, the judges met the two children in their chambers and found that they both wanted to stay back with their mom. The judges considered the fact that the children were getting proper education.