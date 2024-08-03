Bombay HC Denies Bail To Amar Mulchandani Ex-Chairman Of SVB

Amar Mulchandani |

The Bombay High Court has rejected the bail plea of Amar Mulchandani, the former chairman of Seva Vikas Co-operative Bank (SVB), who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for allegedly defrauding the bank of Rs429.57 crore. The court observed that he was prima facie directly involved in generating proceeds of crime and siphoning of the amount.

Mulchandani had moved bail plea claiming the predicate offence based on which ED had initiated the probe has been closed. Though the agency claims it has subsumed three predicate offences to launch the money laundering probe, it is contrary to the provisions of PMLA.

The ED on the other hand had said that Mulchandani was the chairman of SVB from 1997-2003 and 2009-2020. He made his family members and associated persons directors of SVB run the bank single-handedly and sanctioned the loans without any resistance from other boards of directors of SVB.

ED further claimed that the Accused flouted banking norms in sanctioning loans to ineligible borrowers without ascertaining their repaying capacity. As a result, 124 loan accounts were declared NPA by the SVB wherein, misappropriation of Rs.429.57 Crores was observed which accounted for 92% of the loans of SVB. It is further pleaded that the applicant/accused has sanctioned the loans, and obtained commission in cash which reflects from withdrawal by cash on the same day.

The special PMLA judge AC Daga, relying on the Supreme Court orders and high court orders, rejected defence arguments and held that the subsumption of subsequent FIRs is legal, therefore, ECIR can proceed further.