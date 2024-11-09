Bombay HC Constitutes Medical Board To Assess Mental Health Of 51-Year-Old Man With Paranoid Schizophrenia

Bombay High Court | File

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court directed Regional Mental Hospital in Thane to form a medical board to assess the mental health of a 51-year-old man who is reportedly suffering from paranoid schizophrenia.

Paranoid schizophrenia is the most common form of schizophrenia, characterised by predominantly positive symptoms such as delusions and hallucinations. These symptoms can blur the line between reality and imagination, making it difficult for affected individuals to lead a typical life.

The HC was hearing a petition by the man’s brother seeking to be appointed as the man’s guardian stating that he has been living alone since the death of his mother recently. The men have been friends since 1988 when they met during commerce course in a city college.

The plea said that the man was diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia in 2012 and was admitted to institutions on several occasions. His father passed away in 2023 and his mother was taking care of him.

He is living in poor conditions with no immediate family to assist him. The man owns two properties and other assets but is unable to manage them due to his worsening mental health, the plea contended.

The friend’s advocate Abhishek Mookherjee submitted that the man has stopped taking medication after his mother's death in July.

The plea highlighted the man’s deteriorating symptoms, including hallucinations, aggression, and neglect of personal hygiene and financial responsibilities.

“His behaviour has become increasingly erratic, manifesting as sudden aggression, incoherent muttering, abusive language, extreme social withdrawal, and a complete disregard for personal hygiene and safety. His actions are marked by a consistent lack of awareness of reality, leading him to engage in conduct that is perilous both to himself and to those in his proximity,” the plea said.

It pointed out incidents such as unpaid electricity bills and reckless spending of his inheritance, suggesting a severe decline in his friend’s mental and financial state. The court expressed that the “case for the appointment of a guardian has been made out”.

“We are satisfied that a case for the appointment of a guardian has been made out. However, it is first necessary to constitute a Medical Board,” a bench of Justices Arif Doctor and Somsekhar Sundaresan said on Thursday.

The HC asked the Dean of Mental Hospital, Thane, to constitute an appropriate Board for this purpose and submit a report by November 14.