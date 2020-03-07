Bombay HC asks stubborn authorities to ensure no child is deprived of midday meal even for a day

Mumbai: A 'difference of opinion' between two authorities deprived hundreds of school-going children of their midday meals in Malegaon city for nearly a year now. This 'dispute' between the government and civic body irked the Bombay High Court, which has now ordered the civic authorities in Malegaon to immediately provide the midday meals to all schools in the city.

A bench of Justices Shahrukh Kathawalla and Riyaz Chagla was 'saddened' to note the behaviour of the municipal commissioner of Malegaon civic body and the director of education (primary) for being adamant on their respective opinions, which deprived students of over 22 schools of their midday meal.

The midday meal scheme, introduced by the union government, mandates serving cooked food to school students. This food is to be cooked by Mahila Sansthas (women self-help groups) and then supplied to all schools.

The instant case before Justice Kathawalla highlighted the action of 22 schools that refused to provide the freshly cooked food by such self-help groups. This, the petitioner, claimed was because of the orders of the Malegaon civic chief, who made it mandatory for all schools to take cooked food from such women's groups. The orders banned providing raw material to schools.

However, the schools relied on the 'standing orders' of the director of education, who opined that if schools have sufficient place to store and cook food, then they can be given raw material. The director further opined that such schools are not bound to take the cooked food from women groups.

Accordingly, the 22 schools stopped using cooked food from women groups. And due to the orders of the civic chief, they were not given any raw material. Consequently, children suffered as they were not given any food from June 2019.

Taking note of this dispute, Justice Kathawalla said, “We are saddened by the fact that because of conflicting directions issued by the commissioner of Malegaon municipal corporation and the director of education (primary) and the stubborn approach of the management of certain schools that several students have been deprived of their midday meals since June-July 2019.”