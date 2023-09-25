Bombay HC Asks Maha Govt To Inform About Video Conferencing Facilities In Magistrate Courts, Jails For Producing Accused

Bombay High Court | File

The Bombay High Court has asked the Maharashtra government to inform whether video conferencing facilities are made available in all the magistrate courts in the city and its suburbs for producing accused persons virtually and whether the jails have such facilities in working condition.

Justice Bharati Dangre, on September 15, sought details from the government after going through the affidavit filed by the Additional Director General of Police & Inspector General (Prisons & Correctional Services) justifying non production of an accused before trial courts during various hearings.

The HC was hearing a bail plea filed by one Tribhuvansing Yadav through his advocate Vinod Kashid. Yadav contended that he was not produced before the trial court on various occasions including during hearings in his bail plea.

Public prosecutor Aruna Kamath-Pai submitted an affidavit by the prison department which stated that since no orders were received from the trial court to Taloja prison to produce the applicant on the fixed date of hearing, he was not produced before the trial court on those dates. The prison department also said that after a warrant was issued by the Andheri magistrate to produce Yadav, they immediately produced him before the court.

Imperative to issue a production warrant: Pai

Pai submitted that it was imperative for the trial court to issue a production warrant and in absence of the same, the accused cannot be produced before the court.

Kashid opposed the claims and said that it is not expected that the magistrate shall issue a warrant to produce each of the accused whose matter is listed before the judge for distinct purpose and that accused can be produced only after such warrant has been issued.

He also contended that as per section 309 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), an accused cannot be remanded to custody by the Magistrate for a term exceeding 15 days, at a time. Once there is a production before the Court, an endorsement about the next date of hearing is sufficient enough to secure his production before the Court, on the next date.

Advocate Satyavrat Joshi appointed as amicus curiae

The bench noted that the “conundrum needed a solution” and appointed advocate Satyavrat Joshi as amicus curiae (Friend of the court) to assist the court in the matter.

The court noted that a “workable solution” needs to be found after ascertaining the position in law and the procedural aspect. It also added that “time and again the grievance is made on behalf of the accused… the accused are not produced before the Court.”

Justice Dangre has also asked Pai and Kashid to produce the position of law based on CrPC and Criminal Manual.

When Pai suggested a solution that the accused persons can be produced through video conferencing mode, the court asked her to get details as to whether the jails and magistrate courts in the Mumbai and suburban areas are equipped with such facilities.

The HC has kept the matter for hearing on October 5.