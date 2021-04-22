Bombay HC asks magistrates to decide pleas to shift under-trials to decongest prisons within 48 hours



On Thursday, the bench was informed that the prison authorities to decongest the overcrowded jails, will have to shift number of under-trials to other least crowded jails. "For this there is a required of this Court's orders," AG Ashutosh Kumbhakoni said.

"We can't pass such an order. However, the Magistrates across the state are directed to dispose of such applications by prison authorities, from cases to cases basis, within 48 hours," the judges said.

The bench after perusing the crime records during the pandemic, as submitted by the state, noted that cases of robbery and dacoity have reduced.

"However, this data is only of 2019 and 2020. We want a data till last month when the Break the Chain circular was issued by the state," the judges said while adjourning the matter.