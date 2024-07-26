Bombay HC Asks CWC To Hand Over Allegedly Trafficked Children’s Custody To Adoptive Parents | FPJ

The Bombay High Court has directed the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) to hand over custody of three minor children, who were allegedly trafficked, to their respective adoptive parents despite them not having adopted through proper legal procedure.

The court noted that it was unfortunate that the adoptive parents had not adhered to the adoption procedure prescribed under the law, however, the paramount interest of the children should be kept in mind. The children had been under the care and protection of the adoptive parents for a few months since their “adoption” before the CWC order in April.

The HC was hearing petitions by three adoptive parents challenging CWC’s orders by which the children were taken away from their custody and placed under the supervision of a NGO Bal Asha Trust.

Read Also Mumbai: CBI Court Refuses To Discharge CWC Member In DA Case

The police had registered an FIR in April under the Indian Penal Code and Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act alleging that the adoptions were not undertaken in a legitimate manner and their biological parents had sold the infants to the parents. Three other persons, including parents of one for the infants were arrested. However, the FIR did not name these parents.

The petitioners claimed that they executed Adoption Deed with the biological parents. Seeking children's custody, they said they are financially sound and hence in a position to take of their needs and education.

In a detailed order, the HC said “unfortunately”, the execution of an adoption deed, which is not registered but merely notarized, does not amount to a valid adoption. The adoption procedure prescribed by the Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA) were not adhered too.

It, however , noted that the biological parents had handed over the custody and they have not filed any application seeking back the children’s custody. Also, the police have not named the petitioners as accused in the FIR, the court noted.

“Worth it to note that the FIR has not arraigned the Petitioners as accused and at this stage… we have already noted that the said documents (adoption deed) do not satisfy the compliance of HAMA in totality,” a bench of Justices Bharati Dangre and Manjusha Deshpande said on July 22.

However the judges said biological mother of one of the infants was dead and another infant’s biological mother is arrested (for allegedly selling the child).

The three children are technically not abandoned, surrendered or orphaned, and hence, the CWC’s order handing over their custody to the children’s shelter home is “illegal”, the court underlined.

Besides, the children have been with adoptive parents’ family since they were infants and hence are a part of their family. The court also took note of the fact that, at this stage, the prosecution had not alleged that the children were transferred or received for the purpose of exploitation.

“Taking into consideration the paramount interest of the children, we issue directions to the Child Welfare Committee and the Baal Asha Trust to hand over custody of the children to the respective petitioners immediately,” the court said.